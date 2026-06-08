Schaeffler Showcases Next-Gen EV Tech at Symposium

Schaeffler AG has unveiled a suite of next-generation technologies for electrified vehicles at the 13th Schaeffler Automotive Symposium in Bühl, Germany, outlining its integrated approach to energy management.

At the core of the showcase were advancements in high-voltage powernet components, thermal management systems and battery technologies. The company highlighted solutions designed to improve efficiency, safety and system integration across modern EV architectures.

Key innovations included oil-cooled battery cells and a dedicated battery cooling module, both aimed at enhancing thermal stability and performance. Schaeffler also presented its X-in-1 electronics integration concept, which combines multiple high-voltage functions into a compact unit, helping reduce installation space and complexity.

Further developments such as vehicle-to-grid capability and advanced battery intelligence systems underline the brand’s push toward smarter, more connected electric powertrains.