Renault Trucks Updates Line-Up with New Engine, Gearbox

Renault Trucks has rolled out a series of upgrades across its T, T High, C and K ranges for the 2027 model year, focusing on efficiency and drivability. At the heart of the update is the new DE13 R engine paired with an improved Optidriver gearbox, delivering up to 4% lower fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions.

The DE13 R engine is offered with outputs of up to 540 hp and 2,800 Nm of torque. Built using high-strength grey iron and compacted graphite iron, it is designed to handle extreme cylinder pressures of up to 250 bar. A high-pressure external fuel pump further enhances injection precision and efficiency.

Complementing the engine is a revised Optidriver gearbox, now capable of shifting up to 20% faster than before, improving responsiveness and driving comfort across both highway and construction applications.

Technology also plays a key role. Optivision+ predictive cruise control uses topographical data to optimise speed and gear selection, while the Predictive Engine Stop Start system cuts the engine during coasting phases to reduce fuel usage.

The updated powertrain is compatible with alternative fuels such as hydrotreated vegetable oil and B100 biodiesel. Additionally, a Smart Racer2 variant introduces aerodynamic tweaks and low rolling resistance enhancements to maximise efficiency gains.