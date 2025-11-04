Hyundai IONIQ 9 BigTime Concept Brings Off-Road Electric Power to SEMA 2025

Hyundai has unveiled the IONIQ 9 BigTime Concept, a rugged off-road version of its upcoming all-electric SUV, created in collaboration with popular automotive content creators Jeremiah Burton and Zach Jobe from BigTime. The bold concept will make its debut at SEMA 2025, showcased in the event’s Future Tech Studio — a dedicated hub spotlighting the latest EV innovations and technologies.

Designed to embody electric adventure, the IONIQ 9 BigTime Concept features a lifted suspension, custom off-road wheels, and aggressive all-terrain tires, giving it an unmistakably tough stance. A custom auxiliary light bar adds to its outdoorsy character, emphasizing Hyundai’s commitment to blending performance, design, and electrification in a future-ready package.

The collaboration with BigTime marks an exciting fusion of engineering and creativity. Known for their inventive builds and engaging storytelling, Burton and Jobe bring a unique approach to reimagining production vehicles for enthusiasts. Their take on the IONIQ 9 highlights how electric vehicles can be both sustainable and adventurous.

The IONIQ 9 BigTime Concept will be featured prominently across BigTime’s social channels, including Instagram, where fans can follow exclusive build stories and behind-the-scenes content.