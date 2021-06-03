2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Digitally Imagined - IAB Rendering

Launched in March 2020, its just been over a year since Hyundai launched the second-gen Creta in India. Despite its polarizing looks, the new Hyundai Creta has been an absolute hit among Indian buyers, consistently topping the sales charts in the compact SUV segment. Although it's still fairly new, Hyundai already seems to be working on a mid-life facelift for the second-gen Creta, spy shots of which surfaced on the internet a few days ago. The test mule was spied in South Korea, and although it was heavily camouflage, the spy shots suggested that the Creta facelift will get a heavily redesigned front end.

Based on the spy shots, here we have a rendering of the Hyundai Creta facelift, as imagined by our in-house digital rendering artist Shoeb R. Kalania. The chrome-heavy grille and the split headlamp design have been one of the most controversial design aspects of the current Creta. Possibly guided by customer feedback, that's exactly where the bulk of revisions are concentrated on the Hyundai Creta facelift. In this rendering, and in cohesion with the recently spied test mule, the heavily revised front end of the Creta facelift is unsurprisingly inspired by the new Hyundai Tucson that's on sale abroad.

This means the Creta facelift here in this rendering features some eye-catching styling elements from the new 'parametric dynamics' theme of that SUV. The grille has a much smoother shape, but is still quite edgy. It is completely devoid of chrome and looks far sleeker in this all-black finish, particularly because of the edgy detailing. The split headlamp design has also been heavily revised. The LED DRLs now seamlessly merge with the grille and the main headlamp cluster is more richly detailed and gets a dark finish. The lower central air dam has been revised and the bumper also features a slimmer faux skid plate.

The Hyundai Creta facelift, in this rendering, does not boast of any significant design updates in profile, although it gets a new design for the alloy wheels. The spied test mule was heavily camouflaged at the rear, revealing little details about design updates to the rear. That said, the split treatment could be dropped to accommodate a full-width light bar and a clawed look to the taillamp clusters. We are also yet to see the interior of the Hyundai Creta facelift, although we do not expect much significant updates there. It, however, could see the use of new materials and textures and Hyundai could also bring in new features such as a 360-degree camera, HUD etc.

The Hyundai Creta facelift will remain unchanged under its hood in India. That means it will continue with the 115PS, 1.5L, naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine; the 140PS, 1.4L, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine and then 115PS, 1.5L four-cylinder turbodiesel engine. Hyundai offers as many as four transmission options with its three engine options. There's a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, a CVT gearbox and even a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The facelifted Hyundai Creta can be expected to globally debut sometime in 2022. It could launch in India by late 2022 or even early 2023.

