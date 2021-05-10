Hyundai Creta Gets Updated Features List Across All Trims

Following a price hike last month, Hyundai is set to soon update the equipment list of the Creta compact SUV. This will see the addition of new features on certain trims along with some deletions as the carmaker continues to improve Creta's appeal based on customer feedback and market trends. Interestingly, the base-spec E trim is the only trim to witness feature deletion, while all other trims see the addition of new features. This, however, does not come at the cost of yet another price hike.

Hyundai Creta Features List - What's The Update?

Top-spec SX and SX(O) trims of the Creta are set to receive a major update to their infotainment system with the addition of over-the-air updates and new voice command functions. You can perform functions such as operating the power windows, retrieve contact information or search for points of interest using voice commands. Hyundai will also be providing a new smart key with a remote engine start (for both manual and automatic variants) with the SX and SX(O) trims. There will also be a soft paint finish for the dashboard. Hyundai has also used this opportunity to introduce new voice greetings when you start your car, depending on the time of the day. Most of them even politely remind you to wear the seat belt.

Moving 0n to the EX and S trims, these mid-spec trims see the addition of wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay feature. This is a very convenient addition as it completely eliminates the hassle of handling wires. Meanwhile, the base-spec E trim sees the deletion of quite some important features that include electrically adjustable wing mirrors, luggage lamp in the boot and passenger seat-back pocket. Also, the ORVM turn indicator has now been relocated to the front fender on the base E trim. Here's a detailed look at the current price list of the Hyundai Creta after it was recently revised in April 2021.

Variant (Petrol) Price (ex-showroom) 1.5 MT E INR 99,99,990 1.5 MT EX INR 10,96,400 1.5 MT S INR 12,19,400 1.5 MT SX INR 13,93,400 1.5 IVT SX INR 15,41,400 1.5 IVT SX(O) INR 16,62,400 1.4 DCT SX INR 16,63, 400 1.4 DCT SX(O) INR 17,67,400 Variant (Diesel) 1.5 MT E INR 10,51,000 1.5 MT EX INR 11,91,400 1.5 MT S INR 13,19,400 1.5 MT SX INR 14,93,400 1.5 AT SX INR 16,41,400 1.5 MT SX(O) INR 16,21,400 1.5 AT SX(O) INR 17,62,400

Hyundai Creta - A Quick Recap

Under the hood, the Hyundai Creta features two petrol engines. This includes a 1.5L, naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 115PS and 144Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 1.4L, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine produces 140PS and 242Nm of peak torque. The Creta is also offered with a 1.5L diesel engine that produces 115hp and 250Nm of torque. Hyundai offers as many as four transmission options with its three engine options. There's a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, a CVT gearbox and even a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Top-end variants of the Creta come equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and AppleCarPlay, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, LED headlights, alloys wheels, rear disc brakes, and much more. The SX(O) trim further adds features like four airbags, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, a full-digital instrument cluster, an electronic parking brake, a hill-start assist, and ESC. It must be noted that Creta's arch-rival - the Kia Seltos - was also updated with new features across its range recently. The Creta also rivals the likes of the MG Hector and Nissan Kicks among others.

