Hyundai Creta N Performance Variant Digitally Rendered

Right now, Hyundai Creta is the top-selling compact SUV in our market. The second-gen model was launched in India last year, and it came in with the new engine and gearbox options along with a long list of features. It also impressed everyone with its quirky-yet-contemporary looks. In fact, one can say that the Hyundai Creta is one of the coolest looking compact SUVs in its space, especially if you consider the go-faster Turbo variant, which gets some sporty styling enhancements. But today, what we have here is a digital rendering that imagines the compact SUV in the very sporty N-performance livery.

This digital rendering has been made by popular rendering artist Kleber Silwa. The front fascia of the SUV gets a new grille with an all-black tri-arrow mesh pattern. The front headlights have also been redesigned, and one can see that the reworked air vents are placed just below them. The bumper upfront gets a massive air dam and integrated lip spoiler with red coloured accents.

The side profile of the SUV employs a new set of blacked-out rims that complement the all-black wing mirrors and two-tone side skirts. Moreover, the car gets red-coloured ‘N’ branded callipers on all four brakes, which look quite amazing and further enhance the sporty quotient of the SUV. The rear profile of the car has taken some inspiration from the Hyundai Kona N. The rear bumper features integrated diffuser fins with some red highlights and massive dual exhaust tips. It also employs a sporty-looking roof-mounted spoiler with an integrated triangular stoplight.

The Hyundai Creta N Performance variant in this digitally created image features a dual-tone colour shade that looks quite eye-catching. Other than that, the virtually created car also gets a pair of silver-finished roof rails and a shark-fin antenna. One can also see an ‘N’ badge on the front grille and tailgate of the SUV. Moreover, the wheel hub and side skirts get the same ‘N’ branding. Overall, this N performance model of the Hyundai Creta looks sportier and more striking compared to the regular version. In our market, the second-gen Hyundai Creta rivals the likes of Nissan Kicks and Kia Seltos. It has been on sale with three engine and multiple gearbox options.

