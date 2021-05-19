Upcoming Citroen SUV (Hyundai Venue Rival) Rendered Digitally

A few weeks back, Citroen commenced its Indian innings with the launch of the C5 Aircross. While it's a fairly premium vehicle well out of reach of many car buyers, for our market, the carmaker already has more vehicles in the pipeline. The automaker is now planning to introduce an all-new sub-4-meter SUV (Codename- CC21) after looking at the rising popularity of this segment. Several test mules of the upcoming Citroen sub-compact SUV have been spied while getting tested on our roads, but they were heavily camouflaged. However, here’s a digital rendering that shows what the production-ready Hyundai Venue and Maruti Vitara Brezza-rival could look like.

One can see that the front fascia of the car in this digital rendering is inspired by the 2021 Citroen C3, but there are a few cosmetic changes made to the styling. The Citroen badge has been neatly integrated into the chrome slats. The upper slat goes straight into LED DRL, while the lower slat goes downwards and joins the headlamp unit. There’s also a wide blacked-out front grille, and the bumper up front features fog lamps surrounded with orange coloured housings.

The SUV also employs black coloured plastic cladding all around the body, which gives it a rugged look. On the side, the car features all-black steel wheels with black and red wheel caps, which shows that this is the base variant of the SUV. The A & B pillars of the Citroen SUV seen in the rendering have been blacked out, while the wing mirrors feature two-tone orange and black colours. Other than that, the vehicle also gets a roof-mounted antenna along with roof rails. The rear section of the SUV has not been rendered here. Overall, this digital rendering of Citroen CC21 looks pretty amazing and gives us a good idea what the Hyundai Venue-rivalling upcoming B-SUV could look like.

The upcoming Citroen CC21 will be built on the company’s Stellantis Common Modular Platform (CMP). It is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit that would develop 110PS of maximum power and 160Nm of peak torque. The engine will come paired with a 5-speed MT as standard and an optional automatic gearbox. The new model will likely hit the Indian shores by the end of this year. In our market, it will directly compete with the likes of Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet.

Source - Auto-Moto