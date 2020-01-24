Hyundai Aura vs. 2020 Tata Tigor - Specs, features and prices compared

Just days after Hyundai launched the Aura in India, Tata Motors launched the 2020 Tigor in the country. Here's a detailed comparison between the two latest sub-4 metre sedans in our market.

The Hyundai Aura slightly bigger than the Tata Tigor visually. It trumps the Tata Tigor with marginally bigger length, width and wheelbase. However, the Tata Tigor is taller and offers more boot space.

On the outside, the Hyundai Aura and the Tata Tigor both look contemporary and are equipped with features like projector headlamps, daytime running LEDs, shark fin antenna, chrome garnish on the front grille and boot lid, chrome door handle, LED inserts in tail lamps and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. However, the Tata Tigor has got additional chrome in the front bumper as well as chrome window waistline. In addition, it also sports a rear roof spoiler.

On the inside, the Hyundai Aura looks more spacious than that of the Tata Tigor, thanks to bigger windows and dashboard. Both the Hyundai Aura as well as Tata Tigor have been blessed with a dual-tone black and white interior scheme. The dashboard and centre console of Aura features contrasting satin bronze inserts.

When it comes to comfort and convenience features, it is the Hyundai Aura which has a clear upper hand over the Tata Tigor, as it is the only one which includes advanced features like wireless smartphone charging, cruise control, projector fog lamps, driver rearview monitor, emergency stop signal and eco coating technology.

The features common to both these cars are a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, reverse camera, electrically adjustable and foldable rearview mirrors, driver seat height adjustment, automatic climate control, push-button start with keyless entry, rear AC vents, tilt-adjustable steering, steering-mounted audio and Bluetooth controls and a digital speedometer.

The Hyundai Aura has been launched with a much more versatile powertrain lineup as compared to the Tata Tigor. On offer in the Hyundai Aura are three engine options – 1.2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol (83 PS/114 Nm), 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder diesel (75 PS/190 Nm) and 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol (100 PS/172 Nm). The 2020 Tata Tigor is available with only the 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol motor (86 PS/113 Nm).

A 5-speed manual transmission is offered with all the aforementioned engines. With the exception of the 1.0L turbocharged engine, all the engines can be linked to a 5-speed automated manual transmission instead.

On the safety front, both the Hyundai Aura as well as Tata Tigor are available with features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and camera, rear defogger, seat belt pre-tensioners with load limiters and ISOFIX mounts, with the Tigor coming with cornering stability control in addition as well.

The Tata Tigor digs a smaller hole in your pocket when it comes to pricing, costing INR 5.75-7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Aura's prices range from INR 5.80-9.24 lakh (ex-showroom).