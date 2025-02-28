Dodge Charger Daytona: World's Only AWD Muscle Car Ready for Any Season

The all-new, all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona is rewriting the rulebook for muscle cars by becoming the world’s first and only all-wheel-drive (AWD) muscle car. Designed to dominate both the drag strip and treacherous winter roads, the Charger Daytona lineup combines high-performance power with all-weather capability like never before.

Unleashing AWD Muscle Power

Dodge’s latest innovation ensures that muscle car enthusiasts don’t have to pack away their rides when the snow falls. The 670-horsepower Charger Daytona Scat Pack and 496-horsepower Charger Daytona R/T have been rigorously tested in extreme winter conditions, including the icy landscapes of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, proving their mettle in harsh weather.

Standard AWD Across the Charger Lineup

Dodge is making all-wheel drive a standard feature across the entire Charger lineup, including the upcoming four-door Charger Daytona set to arrive in early 2025, and the gas-powered Dodge Charger SIXPACK, launching in the latter half of 2025.

Winter-Ready Features That Set It Apart

The new Dodge Charger Daytona is packed with cutting-edge features to ensure optimal traction, stability, and performance in all conditions:

Wet/Snow Mode: Standard on all next-gen Charger models, this mode enhances traction using Electronic Stability Control, regenerative braking, and intelligent torque distribution between the front and rear electric drive modules.

Mechanical Limited Slip Differential: Located on the rear axle, this feature ensures equal power distribution to both rear wheels, maximizing grip in slippery conditions. Unlike traditional differentials, which allow one wheel to slip, this system keeps power in check for enhanced control.

Located on the rear axle, this feature ensures equal power distribution to both rear wheels, maximizing grip in slippery conditions. Unlike traditional differentials, which allow one wheel to slip, this system keeps power in check for enhanced control. Drift/Donut Mode: Muscle car fun isn’t just for dry pavement! This mode allows the Charger to switch to rear-wheel drive, with traction control adjustments that let enthusiasts enjoy drifting and donuts, whether on the track or in the snow.

The all-new Dodge Charger Daytona is redefining what a muscle car can do, seamlessly blending iconic performance with all-weather confidence.