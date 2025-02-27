Bridgestone Unveils Turanza Prestige: A Premium Grand Touring Tire

27/02/2025

Bridgestone has launched its new flagship grand touring tire, the Turanza Prestige, designed to enhance ride comfort and handling for premium sedans and crossovers.

The Turanza Prestige incorporates Bridgestone’s ENLITEN™ Technology, delivering a quieter ride, improved wet-weather performance, and enhanced tread life. It boasts a 44% better wear mileage than the previous Turanza QuietTrack and 13% better wear than the Pirelli P7AS Plus 3. The new tread design features deeper grooves for superior water evacuation, resulting in 7% better wet braking than its Pirelli rival.

Bridgestone has engineered the Turanza Prestige for optimal comfort with additional shoulder sipes, wider center ribs, and full-depth 3D sipes that reduce road vibrations. It also features PeakLife™ polymer with soybean oil, making the tire more sustainable and improving rubber mixing efficiency.

Available in 18 fitments (17- to 20-inch rims) with H, V, and W speed ratings, the tire is a perfect match for luxury models like the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Audi A7, BMW X5/X7, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The Bridgestone Turanza Prestige will be available from March 1, 2025, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to sustainability and performance.

