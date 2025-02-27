Mercedes EQS With 621-Mile Range Undergoing Road Testing

Mercedes-Benz is taking a major leap in EV technology with road tests of a new solid-state battery for the EQS, promising up to 621 miles of range.

The EQS, the all-electric counterpart to the flagship S-Class, is at the forefront of Mercedes’ innovation. The latest breakthrough comes in the form of a lithium-metal solid-state battery, which offers 25% more range, faster charging, and improved safety compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries. The key advantage? Higher energy density with lower weight, a game-changer for long-range EVs.

After successful lab tests in Stuttgart, Mercedes has now hit the roads with the EQS prototype. Solid-state batteries replace liquid electrolytes with solid materials, allowing for greater energy storage without the added bulk. This breakthrough could address the biggest challenge of EVs—balancing battery size, weight, and efficiency.

While there’s no official timeline for a production-ready model, the move to real-world testing signals progress. Automakers like Toyota and Tesla have explored solid-state tech, but Mercedes seems determined to lead the charge. If successful, the EQS could redefine EV expectations, making long-range electric travel a reality without sacrificing efficiency or safety.