Ahead of its global debut on April 6, 2021, Hyundai has released the first sketch images of the exterior and interior of the Alcazar 7-seater SUV. Essentially a three-row version of the Hyundai Creta, the Alcazar will be Hyundai's first three-row SUV in a really long time. It will mark Hyundai's entry into the mid-size three-row SUV segment, a segment that has become extremely exciting with the launch of the new Tata Safari. let's look at it in a little more detail.

Hyundai has previewed the Alcazar from its rear three quarters, which is where most of the design changes have been incorporated. From spy shots seen previously, we know that the face of the Alcazar will be largely similar to that of the Creta. However, the rear end has been completely redesigned to accommodate the third row of seats. The rear overhang on the Alcazar has been extended and the C-Pillar is much thicker. The rear also boasts of wider wraparound tail lamps that are not connected like on the Creta. The number plate sits higher and the rear bumper is taller with a prominent faux skid plate.

The rear of the Alcazar is also much more upright and seems more proportionate. The Alcazar will likely ride on larger 18-inch alloy wheels with a unique design. At the front, the Alcazar will have unique detailing on its grille and perhaps on the front bumper as well. On the inside, the dashboard of the Alcazar seems mostly similar to that of the Creta. The differences are primarily in the second and newly added third row. The Hyundai Alcazar will come in both 7- and 6-seater options, with the latter getting captain seats for the middle row. The Alcazar seems to boast of a rather unique floor-mounted central armrest with cup holders and likely a storage console below.

Second row passengers will even have a wireless charging pad. Access to the third row will me made possible by folding down the seats through a tumble-down feature. In its 7-seater configuration, the Alcazar will come with a bench seat for the middle row. There are even reports that the Alcazar could come with certain ADAS technology, which is known as Hyundai SmartSense overseas. While details on this are scarce at the moment, it could feature things like forward collision assist, automatic emergency braking tech, highway driving assist and lane departure warning.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Alcazar is expected to carry forward the same petrol and diesel engine options that's offered with the Creta. That means the 1.4L turbo-petrol and the 1.5L petrol and diesel engines will be carried over to the Alcazar, although they could come in a higher state of tune. Transmission options are also expected to be as diverse as with the Creta. Hyundai will be positioning the Alcazar as a premium product in India. Expected to launch in June 2021, the prices for the Alcazar will likely range between INR 12-20 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon arrival, it will take on the likes of the Tata Safari, the MG Hector Plus and also the upcoming next-gen Mahindra XUV500.