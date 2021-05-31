Hyundai Alcazar To Finally Launch Late Next Month

Hyundai has quickly become the leading SUV maker in India with around 46% of its entire sales coming from SUVs. The Venue and Creta have been the primary contributors, and the automaker aims to continue the trend with the upcoming Alcazar. The Alcazar was slated for an April launch, but the rising number of Covid-19 cases and the subsequent curfews and lockdowns across the country led Hyundai to postpone it. Now, according to a media report, Hyundai will be announcing the prices of the Alcazar SUV in the third week of June 2021. Furthermore, A few dealerships across India have already started taking unofficial bookings for the Alcazar.

Exterior Design

The new Hyundai Alcazar is based on the same platform as the Creta, and will look largely similar except for a few differences. At the front-end, the Alcazar gets a slightly redesigned split-headlight setup that also features a few extra elements. There’s a new front grille that extends to the headlights while the bumper has been revised as well. Over to the side, we can see the biggest visual difference between the Alcazar and the Creta, with the former being considerably longer. In fact, the Alcazar’s wheelbase is the longest in its segment at 2760 mm. Other changes to the side profile include new side steps, a bigger glass area aft of the C-pillar, and bigger 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear-end of the Alcazar has been redesigned as well, now featuring an upright and boxy design to make room for the third row of seats. The LED taillights of the Alcazar are a wraparound design while the rear bumper and skid plate have been redesigned as well.

Interior and Features

Expect the Hyundai Alcazar’s interior to come feature-loaded just like its smaller sibling. The dashboard will be dominated by the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with integrated Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Additional features in the Alcazar will include auto climate control, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat and more. However, unlike the Creta, the Alcazar may get a fully digital instrument console and a tweaked audio system. While the Creta is a strict 5-seater, the Alcazar will come in both 6 and 7-seater options with the former getting captain seats for the middle row. The third row will get new AC vents and individual cupholders as well.

Powertrains

Powertrain options for the Hyundai Alcazar will include one petrol and one diesel. The petrol unit is a new 2-litre N/A petrol that churns out 159 PS and 190 Nm of peak power and torque. The diesel engine is the same 1.5-litre four-pot which puts out max power and torque figures of 115 PS and 250 Nm. Transmission options for the Alcazar are a 6-speed manual or torque converter auto.

