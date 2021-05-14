Hyundai Alcazar Pre-Bookings Commence at Several Dealerships Across India

All thanks to the ongoing health crisis, South Korean automaker, Hyundai had to defer the market launch of the Alcazar. Initially, the Hyundai Alcazar was to go on sale in late April 2021, but it is now expected to be launched only by the end of May or in early June 2021. Recently, IndianAutosBlog got in touch with a handful of dealerships and we can now confirm that pre-bookings of the Alcazar have commenced at various authorized outlets in many Indian states that aren't under a lockdown. These dealers are taking orders for the new model for a token amount of INR 10,000.

Based on the same platform as the Hyundai Creta, the Alcazar looks largely similar except for a few differences. At the front-end, it gets a split-headlight setup that has been slightly redesigned and features extra elements. There’s a new grille which extends to the headlights and the bumper has been revised as well. Over to the side, we can see the biggest visual difference between the Alcazar and the Creta. In fact, Alcazar’s wheelbase is the longest in its segment at 2760 mm, which is something that makes the side profile much larger than what you can see on the Creta. Other changes to the side profile include new side steps, a bigger rear quarter glass, and bigger 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear-end of the Alcazar has been redesigned as well, ad now features a more boxy design to make room for the third row of seats. It gets wrap-around LED taillights while the rear bumper and skid plate have been redesigned as well.

Expect the Hyundai Alcazar to come feature-loaded just like its smaller sibling. The dashboard will be dominated by the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with integrated Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Additional features include auto climate control, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat and more. However, the Alcazar may get a fully digital instrument console and a tweaked audio system. While the Creta is a strict 5-seater, the Alcazar will come in both 6 and 7-seater options with the former getting captain seats for the middle row. The third row will get new AC vents and individual cupholders as well.

Powertrain options for the Hyundai Alcazar will include one petrol and one diesel. The petrol unit is a new 2-litre N/A petrol that churns out 159 PS and 190 Nm of peak power and torque. The diesel engine is the same 1.5-litre four-pot which puts out max power and torque figures of 115 PS and 250 Nm. Transmission options for the Alcazar are a 6-speed manual or torque converter auto.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.