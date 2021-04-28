Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus - Which One To Pick?

Three-row versions of compact and mid-size SUVs are the latest trend in the Indian automotive market. We thus saw the Hyundai Alcazar being born out of the Creta, the Tata Safari being born out of the Harrier and the MG Hector Plus being born out of the Hector. With more vehicles yet to join the party, the competition is only going to get tougher. Here in this article, we will be comparing the newest seven-seater SUV - the Hyundai Alcazar - with the first three-row derivative of a five-seater SUV - the MG Hector Plus, Without further ado, let's drive straight into how these SUVs compare against each other.

Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus - Exterior Design

In terms of styling, both SUVs have completely different and unique design philosophies. While the Hyundai Alcazar is underpinned by a stretched platform from the Creta, the Hector Plus uses the same platform as the five-seater Hector and only comes with a longer rear overhang. And that brings about a world of difference to their proportions. Overall, it is the Alcazar that seems more proportionate and properly SUV-ish. Meanwhile, the MG Hector Plus can even be seen as a high-ring MPV with rugged body cladding. The Alcazar's wheelbase measures 2,760mm. Meanwhile, the wheelbase of the Hector Plus is 10mm shorter at 2,750mm.

That said, both SUVs look quite handsome. The Alcazar draws most of its design from the Creta but has been completely redone post the C-pillar. It gets longer overhangs, a distinct rear quarter glass area and a completely redesigned and more upright tailgate with new LED tail lights and bumpers. Elsewhere, it features new detailing on the grille and the headlamps. In comparison, the Hector Plus is more similar to the Hector in terms of styling than the Alcazar is to the Creta. Most body panels on the Hector and Hector Plus are identical.

The Hector Plus, however, gets sleeker and more stylish headlamps along with a frameless grille with unique detailing. The front bumper is also looks sharper and sportier and is devoid of all the chrome you see on the Hector. At the rear, the Hector Plus gets sleeker LED tail lamps and a redesigned bumper. Both the Alacazar and the Hector Plus ride on stylish 18-inch alloy wheels.

Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus - Interior and Features

Although Hyundai has not yet officially revealed the interior dashboard design of the Alcazar, from design sketches previewed previously, we know it will be mostly similar to the Creta. Hyundai could, however, thrown in some new colors and trim elements to bring about some differentiation in terms of design. That said, the Alcazar will have a pretty likeable interior design with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system dominating the dashboard. It is also expected to come with a fully digital instrument cluster as opposed to the semi-digital instrument console on the Creta. The sound system could also be upgraded with two additional speakers for the third row of seats.

In comparison, the interior of the Hector Plus is exactly identical to that of the Hector, except for a tan brown upholstery for the seats. A large 10.4-inch vertically oriented touchscreen takes center stage on the dashboard. However, the lack of physical buttons and dials for the climate control functions are a sore point of the interior. These functions are incorporated within the touchscreen. In comparison, the Alcazar's HVAC controls are much easier to use. Also, the Hector Plus gets analog dials for instrumentation, which could be a downer for some. That said, the Hector Plus has a pretty likeable interior design with the leather insert on the dashboard further enhancing the appeal.

In terms of features, both SUVs come loaded to the brim. Features shared between both SUVs include automatic climate control, wireless charging, connected car tech, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, powered front seats, panoramic sunroof, AC vents for all three rows and much more. However, the Alcazar has an upper hand here with some additional features over the Hector Plus that include ventilated front seats, drive/traction modes and six airbags as compared to four on the Hector Plus. Meanwhile, the latter additionally gets gesture-controlled boot opening function and 'Hello MG' voice command function.

In terms of seating, both SUVs are offered with 6- or 7-seater configurations. In 6-seater configurations, both SUVs get captain seats for the middle row while 7-seater configuration gets a bench seat. In the 6-seater version of the Alcazar, there's even a floor-mounted central arm rest with additional storage and that's a really premium touch. As for boot space, with all the seats up, the Alcazar has a boot capacity of 180-liters. In comparison, the Hector Plus only has a boot capacity of 155-liters with all the seats up. The Alcazar has the larger boot capacity, thanks to its longer wheelbase.

Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus - Engine Options

Under the hood, the Hyundai Alcazar gets the options of two engines - a 2.0L petrol and the 1.5L diesel engine. The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine has been tuned to produce 159PS and 192Nm of peak torque. Hyundai says the Alcazar petrol can sprint from 0-100 kph in less than 10 seconds. This is the same engine that does duty on the Hyundai Elantra and Tucson. The tried-and-tested 1.5L diesel engine has been carried over from the Creta and produces the same 115PS and 250Nm of torque. This diesel engine has, however, been recalibrated for the bigger and heavier 7-seater SUV. Both engines come mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox on the Alcazar.

The MG Hector Plus also gets the option of one petrol and one diesel engine under its hood. It is powered by either a FCA-sourced 170hp/350Nm 2.0-litre diesel engine or a 143hp/250Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The petrol engine can also be had with mild-hybrid tech for start/stop functionality and additional torque boost. A 6-speed manual gearbox is standard while the turbo-petrol variants also are additionally offered with the option of a 7-speed DCT gearbox or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus - Pricing

The MG Hector Plus is currently priced from INR 13.62 lakh and goes up to INR 19.81 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices of the Alcazar are yet to be revealed, but we expect it to range between INR 12.50 lakh to INR 19.00 lakh (ex-showroom). That means a Creta equivalent variant of the Alcazar is expected to cost about INR 1-2 lakh more. Which one makes more sense for you? Well, if you want a tech-laden, spacious, 6/7-seater SUV with good street presence, the MG Hector Plus makes for a good choice. However, the Alcazar promises a far more premium experience with good drivability, lots of features and a very strong street presence. Ultimately, the dicing factor will come dopwn to the price of the Alcazar, which is expected to be revealed later in May 2021.

