Husqvarna E-Pilen Electric Motorcycle Global Debut Scheduled for 2022

Husqvarna E-Pilen electric motorcycle concept was unveiled in April 2021. It was speculated to be introduced in several international markets next year, however, there was no official confirmation about the same, until now. According to one of Pierer Mobility's 2021 presentation slides, Husqvarna E-Pilen's launch has been confirmed. The electric motorcycle, along with the brand's new e-scooter, is slated to hit several foreign markets in 2022. Both these electric two-wheelers are currently under development.

Looking at the E-Pilen concept, it follows Husqvarna’s design language that can be seen implemented in its petrol-powered motorcycles. Though the E-Pilen is still under development, expect the production model to look quite similar to this concept. As per the available info, the E-Pilen would be made available in two configurations - 4kW and 8kW. Its battery pack would be able to provide a max range of 100 km. Speaking of range, the E-Pilen would feature the modular battery system that would allow owners to exchange/swap the power pack extending the appeal and utility of the electric motorcycle.

KTM and Bajaj Auto have been working together on a 48V electric two-wheeler platform for quite a while now. This platform is capable of producing between 4kW and 11kW of power (equivalent to about 5.36 to 14.75 horsepower). With a 4kW electric motor, Bajaj Chetak electric scooter makes use of a variant of this platform. Now, the Husqvarna E-Pilen will become the first electric motorcycle to utilise the same platform.

In India, Husqvarna sells its Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 motorcycles. Both of them are powered by a 250 cc, single-cylinder, DOHC liquid-cooled engine that makes 30 PS and 24 Nm of peak power and torque figures. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

