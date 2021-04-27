Husqvarna E-Pilen Concept Unveiled

Swedish motorcycle manufacturer Husqvarna has been working on an electric motorcycle for quite some time now. It was just last year when a few details of the electric two-wheeler were revealed via an internal document. Now, the brand has come forward and gave the world a glimpse of how its future electric motorcycles would look like. Presenting the Husqvarna E-Pilen Concept.

We can see in the video and pictures released by the company that the Husqvarna E-Pilen Concept is inspired by the pioneering design of the successful Vitpilen and Svartpilen models. There’s a signature round headlamp, most likely LED, that should have an LED DRL in the centre. The body panels are very familiar and so is the frame of the motorcycle. We can also spot USD front forks and a rear monoshock for handling the suspension tasks. There are disc brakes at both ends for the anchoring duties.

Husqvarna says that the E-Pilen Concept has an electric motor that is capable of delivering 8kW or 10.8PS of power. Its battery pack will provide a maximum range of 100km. The E-Pilen Concept features a modular and swappable battery system allowing the power pack to be exchanged, extending the appeal and utility of electric motorcycles to those considering the switch.

We don’t see an instrument cluster on the motorcycle, which is understandable since the electric vehicle is only a concept right now. Several parts and components are expected to be added and removed before this enters production. Speaking of, based on the previous reports, the Husqvarna E-Pilen could be manufactured by the Indian two-wheeler giant Bajaj Auto at its Chakan factory. The electric motorcycle is slated to be launched in 2022.

We are expecting to learn more about the Husqvarna E-Pilen Concept soon as the company has confirmed to release more details in the near future. Apart from that, Husqvarna is also said to be working on an electric scooter. We wouldn’t be surprised if the brand shares details regarding this, too.

For more Husqvarna news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.