Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs Honda CBR250R in Top-End Drag Race [Video]

Here’s a video that shows us a top-end drag race between the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and the discontinued Honda CBR250R. Both motorcycles fall in the highly popular quarter-litre segment. While the Husky here is a cafe-racer, the CBR250R rocks a full-fairing and thus has an aerodynamic advantage. However, it is the Vitpilen that is the more powerful. So, who will come out as the winner? Let’s find out.

For the first attempt, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is being ridden by a rider who weighs 88kg, on the other hand, the Honda CBR250R rider’s weight is said to be 65kg. Clearly, there’s a considerable amount of difference that should reflect in the outcome of the race. We can see in the footage that the Husky has a bad launch, thus, falling behind the CBR for a few seconds. However, thanks to its powerful engine, the Swedish motorcycle gains momentum quickly and takes the lead.

Also Read: Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Top Speed Test - How Fast Can It Go? [Video]

As we progress into the race, we see that even being less powerful, the Honda CBR250R manages to keep up with the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 thanks to its aerodynamic design. Both motorcycles are running very close to each other. While the Husky touches a top speed of around 152km/h, the CBR does around 150km/h. The winner, however, is the Vitpilen.

For the second attempt, the riders switch motorcycles. This time, the Husqvarna launches brilliantly and thus takes the lead. It is quick to create a good gap from the CBR. After a few seconds into the race, we see that the Vitpilen slows down for some reason which gives the Honda a chance to overtake. Running at 155km/h, the CBR tries hard to stay ahead, unfortunately, it’s not a match to the Husky’s power. Again, it’s the Husqvarna to win the race.

While the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 won both races, we have to say that the Honda CBR250R put up a good show. Even though it’s an old model with a BS3 engine, it managed to give the Vitpilen a healthy competition.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.