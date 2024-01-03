How to Obtain a CDL in Georgia

Obtaining a commercial driver’s license (CDL) in Georgia is crucial for truck drivers who want to operate large, heavy vehicles. This license ensures that the driver is eligible and knowledgeable and possesses the necessary skills to operate massive vehicles on the road.

Although this permit limits the number of individuals allowed to operate large trucks, it doesn’t completely prevent accidents from occurring. If you have been in a truck accident in Georgia, you should file a truck accident claim and work alongside a skilled attorney to ensure your rights are protected and the liable parties are held accountable for the incident. Here is how a CDL license is obtained in Georgia:

Eligibility Requirements for CDL

Individuals who want to receive a CDL license must meet certain eligibility requirements established by the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS). For example, drivers operating within the state (intrastate) of Georgia must be at least 18 years old, while those who want to operate across state lines (interstate) must be at least 21.

You must have a valid permanent resident card if you are a non-US citizen and provide proof of citizenship. View all the requirements necessary here.

Knowledge Tests

There are different classes of CDL licenses — Class A, Class B, and Class C. Each one of these classes comes with its specific endorsements for operating different types of commercial vehicles.

Once you have decided what type of CDL class you want to aim for, study Georgia’s commercial driver’s manual intensively because you will need to acquire the necessary knowledge to pass some tests.

Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP)

It’s important to apply for a commercial learner’s permit and obtain it from the DDS. You will need to pay some necessary fees and pass a written knowledge test to obtain a CLP. Once you gain your CLP, you can now practice your driving skills in a commercial vehicle under certain restrictions while being accompanied by a licensed CDL holder.

Skills Tests

Once you have mastered your driving skills for the respective vehicle class you want to obtain the CDL for, you can schedule a skills test with authorized third-party examiners approved by the DDS.

In this test, you will perform a pre-trip vehicle inspection, have your basic vehicle control skills tested, and participate in an on-road driving test.

Application for CDL

When you are done with the skills test and have successfully obtained your CLP permit, you can now formally apply for a CDL license at a DDS customer service center. The application form will require you to provide various documents, pay fees, and complete any additional paperwork required by the DDS.

You may receive your CDL license within a couple of weeks of completing these steps.