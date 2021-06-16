Honda SP 125 Cashback Offer - Save up to INR 3500

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) is currently providing an attractive cashback offer with the Honda SP 125. This new scheme can help customers save up to INR 3500 on the purchase of a brand new SP 125.

As per the new offer, customers can get 5% cashback of up to INR 3500 on the purchase of a brand-new Honda SP 125. It is to be noted that it’s valid only on EMI transactions via SBI credit card and the minimum transaction value should be INR 40,000. The offer will last until the end of this month, i.e., 30 June 2021. For more details, it is advised to contact your nearest Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) dealership.

Also Read: Honda Livo Available at up to INR 3500 Discount via Cashback Offer

The Honda SP 125 isn’t the only model that falls under the new cashback offer. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) is also providing the same offer with its other two-wheelers including the Activa, Dio, Hornet 2.0, X-Blade, and others.

The Honda SP 125 draws power from a 124cc single-cylinder engine which features Honda’s Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) and HET (Honda Eco Technology) with Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). This motor has been tuned to churn out 10.88PS of max power at 7500 rpm and 10.9Nm of peak torque at 6000rpm and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

In terms of features, the Honda SP 125 comes with a stylish LED headlight, aggressive-looking fuel tank with sporty graphics, 5-spoke split type alloy wheels, attractive rear end, chrome muffler cover, and a fully digital instrument cluster. The 125cc commuter has a wheelbase of 1285mm and weighs 117 kg - 118 kg. Its seat height is 790mm and the fuel tank has a capacity of 11 litres.

There are two Honda SP 125 variants available - Drum and Disc. The former has been priced at INR 77,145 whereas to buy the latter you will need to shell out INR 81,441. Both variants are available in 4 colour options - Striking Green, Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue, and Matte Axis Grey Metallic.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi