Honda Livo Available at up to INR 3500 Discount via Cashback Offer

The Honda Livo is currently available at a discount of up to INR 3500 that can be availed via a cashback offer. The scheme is valid for a limited period and comes with certain terms and conditions.

As per the new offer, customers can get 5% cashback of up to INR 3500 on the purchase of a brand-new Honda Livo. It is to be noted that it’s valid only on EMI transactions via SBI credit card and the minimum transaction value should be INR 40,000. The offer will last until the end of this month, i.e., 30 June 2021. For more details, it is advised to contact your nearest Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) dealership.

The Honda Livo isn’t the only model that falls under the new cashback offer. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) is also providing the same offer with its other two-wheelers including the Activa, Dio, Hornet 2.0, X-Blade, and others.

The Honda Livo has two variants - Drum and Disc. The former retails at INR 69,971* whereas the latter has been priced at INR 74,171*. Both models are available in 4 colour options - Athletic Blue Metallic, Black, Imperial Red Metallic, and Matte Axis Grey Metallic. Powering the Livo is a 109.51cc single-cylinder engine that is capable of producing 6.47 kW or 8.8 PS of maximum power at 7500 rpm and 9.30 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. It is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

In terms of features, the Honda Livo has a long and comfortable seat, engine start/stop switch, 5-step adjustable rear suspension, service due indicator, CBS with equaliser, integrated headlamp beam and passing switch, semi-digital instrument cluster, seal chain, and a DC headlamp. The motorcycle also has a good design and comes equipped with attractive graphics.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi