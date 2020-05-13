The launch of the 2020 Honda City, 2020 Honda Jazz and 2020 Honda WR-V in India is finally getting closer. 118 showrooms and 155 service centres of Honda in the country have re-opened since the restrictions imposed under the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak-led lockdown were eased last week.

Honda says that it is working closely with dealerships to ensure that they strictly follow the sanitization, safety & distancing guidelines for the safety of customers and staff. All the outlets deciding to re-open need to be prepared to follow the set protocols, including the availability of personal protective and sanitization equipment and manpower readiness and sanitization.

Dealerships are encouraging more contactless customer experience with extensive use of digitalized mediums. There are also specific protocols that are required to be followed for entry into the dealership facility, pre-sales, test drives, sales activity, and the various other process involved at the dealership facilities.

The national lockdown has put a dent on Honda’s launch plan for the 2020 City. The next-gen City’s media drive and launch both had to be postponed indefinitely because of the Coronavirus outbreak. The media drive was supposed to take place in mid-March, and the launch was expected to take place by early April. Now, the launch could take place by June.

In addition to the next-gen Honda City, Honda showrooms will soon welcome the Honda Jazz facelift and Honda WR-V facelift. Unlike the old Honda Jazz and old Honda WR-V, the new models will comply with the BS6 emission norms.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Honda updates and other four-wheeler news.