Honda Shine crosses 90 lakh sales milestone in the Indian market

The Honda Shine has crossed the 90 lakh sales milestone in the Indian market. The 125cc motorcycle was introduced way back in 2006. Today, it is available in its BS6 avatar; continuing to bring smiles on many faces.

Speaking on this remarkable feat, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said:

The Shine is India’s favourite 125cc motorcycle and holds a very important place in our product portfolio. Today, it leads the pack proudly in its segment and has the distinction of being the only exclusive 125cc motorcycle brand in the top 4 selling motorcycles of the country. With a very high rate of user’s recommendation, the Shine continues to strongly establish a sense of confidence and peace of mind amongst new buyers. Thank you, India for your trust in the amazing Shine.

Within two years of its launch in 2006, the Honda Shine became the #1 selling 125cc motorcycle in India. Moving forward, thanks to the unparalleled trust of the customers, it achieved the 10 lakh sales mark in just 54 months since its introduction in the market.

Such was the love for this motorcycle that in 2013, every third 125cc bike sold in India was the Honda Shine. And in 2014, it crossed the 30 lakh sales milestone with 33% market share in the segment. Next year, the motorcycle was updated with the advance Combi-Brake System (CBS). In 2017, the Honda Shine became the first 125cc motorcycle to reach 50 lakh sales figure.

The Honda Shine continued to shine. It created a record in 2018 by crossing the 70 lakh sales milestone. And today, in 2020, the motorcycle has achieved a major accomplishment in its lifetime by surpassing the 90 lakh sales mark. Considering the current pace, we wouldn’t be if the Honda Shine crosses the 1 crore sales figure in the coming years!

