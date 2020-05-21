Honda to restart production at its manufacturing facilities in two phases

Honda has announced that it will soon restart its two-wheeler production plants in India. The company’s factories will resume manufacturing operations in two phases.

Honda has four manufacturing two-wheeler facilities in our country. The company’s biggest plant is located in Narsapura, Karnataka. The production at this factory will restart in a phased manner from 25 May. The remaining factories will resume operations from the 1st week of June.

Honda has said that nearly 99% of its supplier’s plants have received the necessary approvals from the concerned authorities and are in advance stages of resuming production now. Also, over 60% of the company’s dealerships across the country have reopened their doors for sales and servicing.

Keeping safety as the top-most priority, Honda has issued a comprehensive ‘Operations Resumption’ manual which it will distribute in its entire ecosystem that consists of suppliers, logistic partners, dealerships and service centres across the country. These manuals contain important protocols that are to be strictly followed.

Honda will also enforce mandatory safety precautions at its manufacturing facilities. Some of these guidelines are temperature screening, non-biometric entry and exit, mandatory face masks, regular sanitisation & disinfection of common surfaces & vehicles carrying materials, ample availability of hand wash/sanitiser and usage and disposal of PPEs. The company will also take necessary measures to maintain social distancing inside its factories and offices. For example, there will be markings on the production line in the plants. Honda will also provide COVID-19 health insurance cover for all permanent and contractual employees.

In other news, Honda = recently hiked the prices of several of its BS6 models including the Dio, Activa 6G, Activa 125 and the SP 125.

