Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition launched, is inspired by Honda RC 213V

Honda has launched the Repsol Edition of the Hornet 2.0 in the Indian market. The new livery of the 180cc motorcycle has been introduced to commemorate Honda’s 800 Grand Prix victories in MotoGP.

The Honda Hornet 2.0 was launched in India earlier this year. It was the Japanese brand’s entry in the 180-200cc segment. The new motorcycle carries a sporty design to lure in more young buyers. Now, with the latest Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition, the company has given the customers another reason to pick this motorbike.

Inspired by the Honda RC 213V MotoGP bike, the new Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition features the iconic orange, white, and red combination with ‘Repsol’ written in bold letters on the side of the motorcycle. Also, the orange wheels accentuate the overall racing theme.

Also Read: Honda Hornet 2.0-based Adventure model imagined - IAB Rendering

Speaking on the launch of the Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said:

The all-new Hornet 2.0 has delighted customers in its segment. With the launch of the Repsol Edition, we are happy to transform Honda’s racing thrill on Indian roads for the MotoGP fans in India. The Repsol Honda Edition reflect the iconic racing feel of Honda Repsol team's MotoGP bike RC 213V and guarantees a distinct presence to the riders on the roads.

Apart from the attractive and sporty livery, no other changes have been implemented in the Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition. The motorcycle uses the same 184cc single-cylinder engine that comes with the company’s HET and PGM-Fi technologies and produces 12.26 PS at 8,500 rpm and 16.1 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Honda claims that the Hornet 2.0 can cover 200m distance from standstill in just 11.25 seconds.

The new Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition has been priced at INR 1,28,927* which makes it INR 2000 costlier than the standard model of the motorcycle that retails at INR 1,26,927*.