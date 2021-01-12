The Honda Hornet 2.0 price has been revised for the Indian market. The new motorcycle from the Japanese brand has become expensive by INR 1,268.

With the introduction of the Hornet 2.0 back in August 2020, Honda had entered the 180-200cc segment in the Indian market. A couple of months later, the Repsol Edition of the Hornet 2.0 was also launched. While the standard model was priced at INR 1,26,927*, the special livery retailed at INR 1,28,927*. Now, both the versions of the Hornet 2.0 have become dearer.

Following is a detailed price table for reference:

Model Old Price* New Price* Price Hike Hornet 2.0 STD INR 1,26,927 INR 1,28,195 INR 1,268 Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition INR 1,28,927 INR 1,30,195 INR 1,268

It can be seen that both the Hornet 2.0 models have received a price hike of INR 1,268. The Standard variant will now set you back by INR 1,28,195* whereas the more attractive, Repsol Edition will cost you INR 1,30,195*. As expected, no other changes have been implemented in the motorcycles.

Honda Hornet 2.0 Specs

Powering the new Honda Hornet 2.0 is a 184cc single-cylinder BS6 engine. It comes with the company’s HET and PGM-Fi technologies. Honda claims that this air-cooled mill produces the class-leading mid-range torque of 16.1 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The power output of this motor is 12.26 PS at 8,500 rpm. The Honda Hornet 2.0 can cover 200m distance from standstill in just 11.25 seconds.

Honda Hornet 2.0 Features

Features such as full-LED lighting, sporty split seats, muscular fuel tank, split pillion grab rails, compact exhaust make the Hornet 2.0 stand out from the crowd. Honda has also included a fully-digital instrument cluster which has 5 levels of brightness adjustment and shows a plethora of information including battery voltage and gear position indicator.

Some of the other features include:

Engine stop switch

Hazard switch

Key on tank

Aerodynamic design

X-shaped LED taillamp

Dual petal discs with single-channel ABS