Honda Homecoming Fest Flagged Off Celebrating CB350's Anniversary

Welcoming customers to the birthplace of H’ness CB350 and CB350RS, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India organized first of its kind customer appreciation event at their Global Resource Factory in Manesar (Haryana), “Honda Homecoming Fest” celebrating H’ness CB350’s first anniversary.

Drawn from the legacy of Global Honda Homecoming event conducted in Kumamoto Factory (Japan), the event applauds the Homecoming of Honda’s iconic H’ness CB350 and CB350RS.

Conducted at HMSI’s Global Resource Factory in Manesar, the Honda Homecoming Fest received an overwhelming response from more than 2000 proud owners of CB350 series, registering on a specially designed online registration platform across India.

The group of 120 riders were given a special welcome by the HMSI’s management, dealers and other spectators at the venue as they thronged the premises on their H’ness CB350 and CB350RS.

One of the prime focuses of the Homecoming fest is Dreamers’ café, exclusively designed for customers to experience the legacy and history of HMSI, in a way which will be memorable and aspirational. The Dreamer’s café is a part of Rupantar Journey- the transformation project of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India. A special champions walkway with 3D logo invokes the pride amongst the CB350 customers and marks homage to the MotoGP champions.

The fest included a guided plant tour and various fun and exciting activities including Ted Talk, Raizen art, Riding experience sharing, Videography training by GoPro among many others to establish a connection between the customers hailing in from various parts of the country while also integrating them firmly into the Honda family.