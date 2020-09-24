Honda’s upcoming motorcycle likely to be named as Honda H’Ness

It is not the latest news that Honda will launch a new premium motorcycle in India on 30 September. In fact, the company has recently released a teaser video of its upcoming product for the Indian market. While the Japanese brand is yet to reveal the details of its new offering, the latest reports tell us that Honda’s forthcoming motorcycle is likely to be named as the Honda H’Ness.

As per the latest developments, Honda has filed a trademark application for the title H’Ness. Also, the company has mentioned the name Highness in the teaser video and picture. These facts indicate that the chances of Honda using the title H’Ness for its upcoming premium motorcycle are high.

Thanks to the recently released teaser video, we do know that the new Honda motorcycle will be a single-cylinder bike. Also, the Japanese company has been allegedly developing a new product to rival Royal Enfield. Based on these findings, speculations suggest that Honda’s upcoming premium offering would be the Rebel 300.

If that’s the case then the Honda Rebel 300 would be called as the Honda H’Ness in our country. Being a cruiser, it will go up against the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Jawa motorcycles. The Rebel 300 is already on sale in several markets overseas. It is decently-popular thanks to its retro-styling and friendly nature, in the sense that it has a very low seat height which makes it easily rideable even by shorter riders.

The Honda Rebel 300 is powered by a 286cc single-cylinder motor. It is a liquid-cooled unit which comes with a DOHC setup. It has been tuned to churn out 30.4 PS of maximum power at 8000 rpm and 27.4 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm.

Well, all the speculations regarding Honda’s upcoming premium motorcycle will be put to rest when the company finally launches it on 30 September. We are expecting to learn more about the new product in the coming days.