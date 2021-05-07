Honda H’ness CB350 Now Almost as Costly as Honda CB350RS

The Honda H’ness CB350 was launched in the Indian market last year. The highly awaited Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival was introduced at a starting price of INR 1,85,000*. The retro-modern motorcycle received its first price hike in January 2021. And now, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has increased its price once again. So much so that the Honda H’ness CB350 now costs nearly as much as its sportier sibling, the Honda CB350RS.

With the latest price hike, the DLX model of the Honda H’ness CB350 now retails at INR 1,89,905* whereas the DLX Pro variant would set you back by INR 1,95,905*. In comparison, the Honda CB350RS Monotone costs INR 1,96,006*, only a hundred bucks more than the DLX Pro trim of the H’ness. Following is a detailed price table for your reference.

Honda H’ness CB350 Variant Old Price* New Price* Price Hike DLX INR 1,86,500 INR 1,89,905 INR 3,405 DLX Pro INR 1,92,500 INR 1,95,905 INR 3,405

This is Honda H’ness CB350’s second price hike since its launch. We wouldn’t be surprised if the Japanese two-wheeler giant also increases the price of the new CB350RS. What do you have to say about these price revisions? Let us know in the comment section below.

As expected, apart from the price hike, no other changes have been implemented to the motorcycle. The Honda H’ness CB350 continues to draw power from a 348.36cc single-cylinder engine that has been tuned to produce 21hp of max power at 5500rpm and put out 30Nm of peak torque at 3000rpm. For the transmission, there’s a 5-speed gearbox accompanied by an assist and slipper clutch.

In terms of features, the H’ness CB350 comes equipped with full LED lighting, a semi-digital instrument console, dual-channel ABS, Honda Selectable Torque Control, Honda Smartphone Voice Control System, hazard lights, side-stand engine inhibitor, and more. For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi