This Honda H’ness CB350 Tachometer Kit is Worth Checking Out

Honda H’ness CB350’s instrument cluster is a semi-digital unit. There’s a big dial that contains an analogue speedometer and a small digital display that shows info like fuel level, gear position indicator, trip meter, etc. On the right side of the dial, we have the tell-tale lights. What missing here is a tachometer or rev-counter. For those of you who would like to have one, here’s an aftermarket kit that is worth checking out. It’s called the Daytona Velona.

The Honda H’ness CB350 tachometer kit consists of an analogue tachometer, mounting plate with screws, washers, and rubber stays; zip tie, and a few wires for the necessary electrical connections. There are two rev-counter dial options. The smaller one looks old-school and also has what looks like a gear shift indicator. On the other hand, the bigger one has a retro-modern feel to it. It has a cleaner layout and the numbers are easily legible. It also appears to be backlit. Both options show revs till 9000rpm which should be sufficient for the H’ness CB350.

We can see in the pictures that after the installation, the tachometer looks like an integral part of the instrument cluster. It seems that it has been factory-fitted. It sits on the left side of the dial and reminds us of Royal Enfield Meteor 350’s Tripper Navigation module that’s placed on the right side of the console.

We understand that Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) didn’t provide a tachometer with the H’ness CB350, perhaps, because it wouldn’t have suited the motorcycle’s character and visual appeal. However, the Honda CB350RS is a sportier version of the H’ness and a tachometer there would have made sense. Don’t you think?

Although this Daytona Tachometer Kit is designed for the H’ness CB350, we think that it could also be fitted on the CB350RS considering both motorcycles are very similar to each other. The kit is currently targetted for the Japanese market where the H’ness CB350 is sold under the moniker Honda GB350. It will go on sale this month. As for the pricing, the smaller dial kit will retail at JPY 18,700 (INR 12,600 approx) whereas the bigger one will have a sticker price of JPY 20,350 that converts to around INR 13,700.

