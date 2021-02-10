2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Launch Date Announced - Check Inside

Well, we all have been waiting for this to happen, haven’t we? After testing the new Himalayan for several months, Royal Enfield is now ready to officially present the updated model to the public. The Chennai-based firm used its social media channels to announce the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan launch date.

Yes, that’s right. The new Himalayan will finally break cover on 11 February 2021, that’s tomorrow! Royal Enfield has made a number of changes and added new features to make the upcoming model that much more appealing to the customers.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Features

One of the most important additions in the new Himalayan is the Tripper Navigation system. It made its debut with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 last year. It allows riders to connect their smartphones to it via Bluetooth and benefit from the turn-by-turn navigation details. With this, the new Himalayan will become the second Royal Enfield motorcycle to come equipped with the Tripper Navigation system.

Also Read: 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan New Spy Shots Surface, Reveal Silver Colour

RE has also redesigned the windscreen to accommodate the Tripper Navigation system in the same old instrument cluster. The headlight mask has been blacked out for a touch of sportiness. To enhance rider comfort, RE has worked upon the seat as well as tweaked the front rack with respect to taller riders. Also, to freshen up things a bit visually, there will be new colour options.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Specs

Powering the new Himalayan would be the same 411cc single-cylinder engine that comes with the current model. It produces 24.3 bhp of max power at 6500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque in the 4000 to 4500 rpm range. For the transmission, it has a 5-speed unit. The braking and suspension setups are also likely to remain untouched.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Price

The updated Himalayan is expected to come at a higher price tag than that of the current model. Based on a previous report, it would cost INR 2,51,565 (ex-showroom). However, it’s unclear whether this figure would be for the base model or customised unit (new colour) with the panniers included. Things will get clear tomorrow when the new motorcycle is launched.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.