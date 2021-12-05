Honda H'ness Anniversary Edition Launched at IBW 2021

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the H'ness Anniversary Edition at the India Bike Week 2021 celebrating the completion of one year of the motorcycle in the country.

The Honda H'ness Anniversary Edition features golden themed emblems incorporated on the tank & side panels. The Anniversary Edition logo sits atop the tank in a pin-striped fashion further substantiating the rider’s pride of ownership. Accentuating the overall theme is its Brown Colored Dual Seat for added comfort to both rider and pillion while its Chrome side-stand enhances the premium appeal of the motorcycle.

Body-coloured Front & Rear Mudguards of the Honda H'ness Anniversary Edition help the product theme to maintain one flow in terms of design uniformity. The reimagined Crown Handle synchronized elegantly with different colour options maintains the motorcycle’s rugged image.

The Honda H'ness Anniversary Edition will be available in two colour options - Pearl Igneous Black and Matt Marshal Green Metallic. It is priced at INR 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram). Bookings are now open at the BigWing Topline & BigWing outlets across India.

Apart from the H'ness Anniversary Edition, Honda has also unveiled the BS6 model of the CB300R at the India Bike Week 2021.