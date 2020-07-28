Honda Grazia BS6 125cc scooter starts arriving at dealerships - Report

The Honda Grazia received its BS6 update last month. The Japanese company launched the more environment-friendly 125cc scooter in two variants. The drum brake variant (Standard) of the Honda Grazia BS6 has been priced at INR 73,912* whereas the disc brake variant (Deluxe) retails at INR 80,978*. The BS6-compliant model of the new Grazia has now started arriving at the dealerships across the country.

The bookings of the Honda Grazia BS6 are also open. Interested buyers can reserve either of the two available variants of the 125cc scooter by paying a token amount ranging from INR 500 to INR 1,000 depending on the dealership.

Honda has incorporated several new features in the Grazia BS6. It has an all-new LED split position lamp integrated into the handlebar cowl, similar to what we’ve seen in the BS6 Honda Dio. The bodywork is edgier and sharper and adds to the scooter’s overall sporty looks. Honda has also revised the digital instrument cluster which now shows more useful information such as distance to empty, average fuel efficiency, real-time fuel efficiency, 3-step ECO indicator, clock, service due indicator.

Powering the Honda Grazia BS6 is a 124cc, single-cylinder engine has been tuned to produce 6.07 kW or 8.25 PS of maximum power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque. This air-cooled mill has Honda’s PGM-Fi along with the HET (Honda Eco Technology) and eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) for smoother operation, improved performance, and enhanced fuel efficiency.

Both the Honda Grazia BS6 variants are available in 4 colour options - Matte Cyber Yellow, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Siren Blue, and Matte Axis Grey.

In other news, since Honda launched its first BS6 two-wheeler (Activa 125) in the country in September last year, the company has sold over 11 lakh BS6 units in the domestic market.