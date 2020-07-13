BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream TVC released, highlights 12 key features

Honda launched the BS6 CD 110 Dream last month for a starting price of INR 64,505*. The new and more eco-friendly 110cc commuter is the company’s most affordable motorcycle available in the Indian market at the moment. Now, the Japanese brand has released a TVC which highlights 12 key features of the new BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream.

Attractive tank design and stylish graphics- Honda has used refreshing new graphics and design in the new BS6-compliant CD 110 Dream to stir things up a bit. These additions certainly enhance the commuter’s overall visual appeal.

Enhanced Smart Power (eSP)- Honda’s Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology maximises performance and fuel efficiency by reducing friction.

HET 110cc BS6 engine- This is the heart of the new Honda CD 110 Dream. It comes equipped with fuel injection which improves the performance and fuel efficiency. The air-cooled mill is capable of producing 6.7 kW or 9.10 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 9.30 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The transmission here is a 4-speed unit.

Smooth integration of seat and tank- For enhanced comfort, Honda has ensured that the seat of the new CD 110 Dream is smoothly integrated with the fuel tank of the commuter motorcycle.

Chrome muffler- Adding a premium touch to the CD 110 Dream’s overall road presence is the chrome muffler which impresses everyone with its lustre.

Silver alloy wheels- They bring an extra styling statement to the table and are wrapped around tubeless tyres.

Body-coloured rearview mirrors- Honda has incorporated body-coloured rearview mirrors in the new CD 110 Dream to complement the solid look of the motorcycle.

ACG with silent start- Honda’s unique ACG starter motor removes gear meshing noise and helps start the engine without a jolt. It is a segment-first feature.

Engine start/stop switch- Another first-in-segment feature is the engine start/stop switch which should come in handy especially while waiting at a traffic signal.

DC headlamp- This is another welcome addition in the BS6 CD 110 Dream. The DC headlamp keeps a steady illumination irrespective of speed and riding conditions.

Integrated headlamp beam and passing switch- Honda has used a smart single switch for the passing signal and low/high beam of the headlamp.

Long and comfortable seat- The 735mm long seat of the new CD 110 Dream ensures that both the rider as well as the pillion is at the utmost comfort in all road conditions.

Also Read: Honda announces new convenient two-wheeler online booking platform

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi