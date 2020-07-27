Honda BS6 two-wheelers sales surpass 11 lakh mark in domestic market

The Activa 125 was Honda’s first BS6-compliant two-wheeler that the Japanese company had launched in India back in September 2019, six months before the BS6 implementation deadline in the country. Since then, Honda has launched 10 more BS6 models and sold over 11 lakh BS6 units in the domestic market.

Honda was among the first two-wheeler companies in India to launch BS6-compliant vehicles. Today, it has 11 products on sale, from 125cc scooters and motorcycles to 1100cc adventure bike, that comply with the more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission standards.

Speaking on this joyous occasion, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd, said:

It’s a matter of great pride for us at Honda, that our 11 advanced BS6 models have won the vote of confidence and created a new joy of riding amongst customers across India. Truly, it’s #AQuietRevolution from Honda in the BS6 era as our product portfolio stands out as the industry’s most diverse starting from 110cc scooters and motorcycles going up to 1100cc premium adventure bike. As many customers are now preferring personal mobility for safety and hygiene in the challenging times of new normal, Honda is unlocking new value with its many initiatives like online bookings, attractive retail finance schemes, industry-first up to 6 year’s warranty option etc. Moving forward, we are confident that millions of Indians will continue to realise their dreams of mobility with Wings of Honda.

Apart from recording a figure of over 11 lakh in the BS6 two-wheeler sales register in the domestic market, Honda also ended fiscal 2019-20 with the industry highest BS6 sales of over 6.5 lakh units. Some of the recent BS6 products that Honda has launched in India include the X-Blade, Livo, Grazia, and CD 110 Dream.

Also Read: India no longer Honda’s biggest two-wheeler market

In other news, Honda has announced a new digital, secure, and convenient ‘Online Booking’ platform for its customers in India. It will allow prospective buyers to book their favourite Honda two-wheeler without stepping out from the comfort of their homes.