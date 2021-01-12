2021 Honda Africa Twin launched; less powerful & costlier than MY2020

The 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports has been launched in India. The updated version of the very capable, dual-sport motorcycle is less powerful and costlier than the 2020 model.

2021 Honda Africa Twin - What's new?

There are no major changes in the new Africa Twin. It continues to use the same 1084cc parallel-twin engine. However, for MY2021, Honda has reduced the power and torque output by a small margin. So, instead of 101 PS/105 Nm, the 2021 Africa Twin has 99 PS/103 Nm. Since the motorcycle was already BS6-compliant, we wonder, why did Honda make these changes.

Honda is also saying that the 2021 Africa Twin has been given new colour options. However, that’s not really the case. The company has just swapped the available paint schemes between the two variants. The 2020 Honda Africa Twin with the manual transmission was available in Pearl Glare White colour option whereas the Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) variant could be purchased in the Darkness Black Metallic livery. Now, it is just the opposite - manual transmission in Darkness Black Metallic and DCT in Pearl Glare White.

2021 Honda Africa Twin Price

The 2021 Africa Twin with manual transmission has been priced at INR 15.96 lakh* which makes it INR 61,000 costlier than the 2020 model that retailed at INR 15.35 lakh*. On the other hand, the 2020 DCT variant used to cost INR 16.10 lakh*, Honda is yet to announce the pricing of its 2021 model.

Bookings for the new Africa Twin are now open. Interested customers can make a reservation by visiting a Honda BigWing premium dealership.

Speaking on the occasion and about the bookings, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said:

Inheriting the “go anywhere” spirit, Africa Twin is one of the most popular machines among long all-terrain and weekend tourers alike. Africa Twin tribe has been growing successfully in India & introduction of the latest version - The 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports will inspire many adventure seekers to explore the new destinations never taken before!”

*Ex-showroom, PAN India