INR 4.15 lakh all-new Honda Forza 350 debuts in Thailand - IAB Report

Honda has launched the all-new Forza 350 in Thailand at the 2020 Bangkok International Motor Show. This is the first time that the premium maxi-scooter has set its feet in the Southeast Asian country. The all-new Honda Forza 350 has been priced at THB 1,73,500 which converts to INR 4,14,586.

The Honda Forza is quite a popular name in several international markets. It is known for its peppy performance, tech-laden features, and comfortable ride quality. Now, since it has made its debut in Thailand, it will give some tough competition to its rivals in the country.

Speaking at the launch of the all-new Forza 350, Mr Shigito Kimura, Executive Chairman of AP Honda Company Limited, said:

As a market leader, Honda is ready to re-stimulate the motorcycle industry in Thailand. Beginning with the launch of the new Forza 350, the world's first in Thailand. It comes with a new engine with eSP + that provides superior strength and answers to the needs of people who like high-performance vehicles. The new maxi-scooter is designed for enhanced aerodynamics. It is both sport and luxury. This is the scooter that will change the direction of the Thai Big Scooter market towards a new era.

The Honda Forza 350 is powered by a 330cc single-cylinder engine which comes with 4 valves and liquid-cooling. The company’s eSP technology helps in reducing the frictional loses and deliver the optimal combination of performance and fuel economy.

In terms of features, the all-new Forza 350 comes equipped with an electronically adjustable windscreen, large under-seat storage which can accommodate up to two helmets (depending on the size of the helmets), Honda SMART key, bottle holder, USB charger, and more. The maxi-scooter also features a car-like semi-digital instrument cluster with two dials, one for the tachometer and the other for the speedometer. The MID in the middle shows a plethora of information.

In Thailand, the new Honda Forza 350 is available in four colour options - Black, Red/Black, Blue/Black, and Blue/White. As far as the availability of the premium maxi-scooter here in India is concerned, previous reports tell us that the launch timeline of the Honda Forza 300 is unaffected by Covid-19 and should happen and sometime in the second half of this financial year.