Honda Elevate ADV Edition Launched with Rugged Styling and Orange Highlights

Honda has introduced a new special edition of the Elevate SUV, dubbed the Elevate ADV, priced at ₹15.29 lakh (MT) and ₹16.66 lakh (CVT), ex-showroom. Based on the top-spec ZX trim, this new variant brings a more adventurous and sportier appeal to Honda’s popular compact SUV.

The Elevate ADV stands out with its bold gloss black front grille, orange-accented hood decal, black alloy wheels, roof rails, and ORVMs. Orange detailing continues across the fog lamp surrounds, rear skid plate, and ADV badges, giving the SUV a distinct and dynamic look.

Inside, the cabin carries forward the rugged theme with black upholstery featuring orange stitching, orange interior accents, and a unique ADV Terrain Pattern backlit instrument panel. Like the ZX variant, it comes equipped with the Honda Sensing ADAS suite, ensuring top-notch safety and driver assistance features.

Powering the Elevate ADV is the familiar 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, producing 119 BHP at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox.

The special edition is available in two stylish shades — Meteoroid Grey Metallic and Lunar Silver Metallic — adding a touch of exclusivity to the lineup.