Honda Dio Sports Launched, Available for Limited Period

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the Dio Sports. The new variant of the popular scooter is available to purchase only for a limited period. Interested customers can check out the new two-wheeler at an authorised Red Wing dealership.

The Honda Dio Sports features red elements such as camouflage graphics, rear suspsension and attractive design. The scooters is available in two colours - Strontium Silver Metallic with Black and Sports Red with Black under both Standard & Deluxe variant.

Powering the Honda Dio Sports is the same old 110cc PGM-FI engine. The scooter comes with other features such as Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) Telescopic Suspension, Integrated Dual Function Switch, External Fuel Lid, Passing Switch and Side Stand Indicator (with engine cut-off).

The Honda Dio Sports available at INR 68,317 for Standard variant & INR 73,317 for Deluxe variant (ex-showroom, New Delhi).