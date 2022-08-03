Honda Dio Sports Launched, Available for Limited Period

03/08/2022

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the Dio Sports. The new variant of the popular scooter is available to purchase only for a limited period. Interested customers can check out the new two-wheeler at an authorised Red Wing dealership.

Honda Dio Sports Lhs

The Honda Dio Sports features red elements such as camouflage graphics, rear suspsension and attractive design. The scooters is available in two colours - Strontium Silver Metallic with Black and Sports Red with Black under both Standard & Deluxe variant.

Powering the Honda Dio Sports is the same old 110cc PGM-FI engine. The scooter comes with other features such as Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) Telescopic Suspension, Integrated Dual Function Switch, External Fuel Lid, Passing Switch and Side Stand Indicator (with engine cut-off).

Honda Dio Sports Left

The Honda Dio Sports available at INR 68,317 for Standard variant & INR 73,317 for Deluxe variant (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

