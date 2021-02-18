Honda Dio Repsol Edition vs Regular Model - Comparison Video

The Honda Dio Repsol Edition was launched in the Indian market last year, along with the Repsol Edition of the Honda Hornet 2.0, to celebrate Honda’s 800 Grand Prix victories in MotoGP. The new scooter is inspired by the Honda RC 213V race machine and, thus, has a sporty feel to it. So, what are the differences between the Dio Repsol Edition and its regular model? Let’s find out in the comparison video below.

It is to be noted that the regular model of the Honda Dio is available in two variants - STD and DLX. For the comparison video, we have with us the STD variant of the scooter in Matte Axis Grey Metallic colour. The primary difference between the STD and DLX trim is that the latter comes with a fully-digital instrument cluster and alloy wheels. The Repsol Edition of the scooter is based on the DLX variant.

It can be seen in the video that Honda hasn’t made any changes to the overall design of the Dio Repsol Edition. It looks identical to the regular variant. The shape of the headlamp, large apron-mounted turn signals, rear cowl, exhaust; everything is the same. The only difference between the two models is their colour scheme.

The Honda Dio Repsol Edition flaunts its attractive livery. The eye-catching element is the bright orange paint which we can see at the front as well as on the alloy wheels. Some orange highlights are present on other body parts, too. We also have the ‘Repsol’ decals on the front apron, side fairing, and rear cowl. The red split pillion grab rail is also a nice touch. On the other hand, the regular variant of the Dio comes with a bunch of interesting colour options but they don’t seem to be as attractive as the Repsol Edition.

Apart from the cosmetic changes, there are no other differences between the Repsol Edition and the regular model of the Honda Dio. The suspension setup, braking system, wheels and tyres, all remain untouched. As for the engine, both the models draw power from a 109.51cc single-cylinder motor that comes with Honda’s Programmed Fuel-Injection (PGM-Fi) for better throttle response, performance and fuel efficiency. It produces 5.71 kW or 7.79 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and generates 9 Nm of peak torque at 4,750 rpm. The scooter also features Honda’s ESP technology and silent start with ACG.

Following is a variant-wise price table of the Honda Dio for your reference:

Honda Dio Variant Price* STD INR 62,229 DLX INR 65,627 Repsol Edition INR 68,127

*Ex-showroom, Delhi