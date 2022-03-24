Honda Dio is Honda 2Wheelers India's #1 Exported Scooter

Honda 2Wheelers India has recently announced that the Honda Dio is its number scooter that has been exported across the globe. The company has also revealed that its export sales figure has crossed the 30 lakh mark.

Honda 2Wheelers India started exports in 2001 with its debut model Activa. While Honda’s cumulative exports crossed the historic 15 lakh mark in 2016, the next 15 lakh exports were added in only the last 5 years, which is more than 3 times the earlier speed.

Noteworthy, in 2020 the company established a new Overseas Business Expansion business vertical and also expanded its global exports footprint to developed markets like the United States, Japan & Europe among others. Additionally, HMSI has also commenced the manufacturing of global engines from its 4th factory at Vithalapur, Gujarat.

Honda has delighted more than 30 lakh customers in 29 diverse export markets. The company’s export portfolio consists of 18 two-wheeler models with the Honda Dio being the most preferred moto-scooter leading the HMSI exports contingent.