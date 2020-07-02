2020 Honda City Hatchback Caught On Camera For The First Time

While India is just about to witness the launch of the all-new 5th-generation Honda City sedan, the car has already been launched in other countries around the world. Looking at the success of the car, Honda is also planning to launch a hatchback version of the car, similar to what we earlier saw with the Honda Civic hatchback launched in other countries.However, unlike the availability of the Civic hatchback in very limited markets, the City hatchback will be available in a lot more countries.Reports suggest that the new model is currently undergoing developmental testing and will make its Asia debut by the second half of this year. The car will even be sold in South America, with plans to sell it in Brazil by 2021.

Honda Honda did tease us with the release of patent shots, the car has now been spotted in Thailand being tested in heavy camouflage. In terms of size, the all-new City sedan measures 4,549mm in length and gets a wheelbase of 2,600mm. The Honda City hatchback, on the other hand, will measure around 4,200mm in length. If we talk about design, the new City hatchback will be similar to the sedan version up till the C pillar, after which you’ll find a newly-designed tailgate and a redone rear-end. You get a raking rear windshield, a pronounced rear lip and re-designed rear bumper. While the taillights do look modern and appealing, the design is similar to what you would find on the Honda City sedan. Overall, the design looks very natural and from no angle does it look like an afterthought. While many might disagree, the new City hatchback now looks a bit like the Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback from the rear. While there are no official reports of the car’s design and features, we can expect to find similar levels of high-quality materials and high-end features like the new City sedan. This includes features like an all-digital instrument console, Alexa-enable connectivity features, Lane-Watch Assist, large touchscreen infotainment and more.

In terms of performance, the new City hatchback is likely to be powered by two petrol engines. The first is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged unit which has the capacity to develop 120bhp and 175Nm of torque. The second is a 1.5-litre NA petrol unit that develops 121bhp and 145Nm of torque. While the City hatchback will replace the Honda Jazz in some markets, Honda is likely to retain the Jazz nameplate in its BS-6 guise.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Honda updates and other four-wheeler news.

IMAGE SOURCE: Car News Update