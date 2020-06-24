All-new 2020 Honda City production begins, to be launched next month

Honda has commenced the production of the all-new 2020 City. The 5th generation of the highly-popular sedan will be launched in India next month.

The 2020 Honda City was originally scheduled to be launched in our country in April this year. But since the Indian Govt enforced a nationwide lockdown in March to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the Japanese car-maker had to temporarily shut down its operations and, thus, postpone the launch of the all-new City.

Now, with the world slowly getting back to some form of normalcy, Honda has resumed its operations in the country as per the guidelines issued by the Indian Govt. As a result, the all-new 2020 Honda City production has also started at the company’s manufacturing facility located in Greater Noida, UP. Honda has now planned to launch the 5th generation City in July.

Commenting on the start of production, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Honda Cars India said:

We are delighted to begin the production of the all-new 5th generation Honda City which will be launched next month. The aspirational sedan comes with a rich legacy of over 22 years across four generations and has been synonymous with Honda brand in India. The excitement and anticipation around the 5th generation City in the pre-launch phase has been extremely encouraging despite the currently prevailing market challenges. The all-new City is an engineering marvel on all aspects of design, technology and features and will strongly appeal to our modern age customers.

The upcoming 2020 Honda City is a big step-up from the outgoing model. Honda has incorporated several new features to lure in more buyers. For example, the all-new City flaunts its attractive new styling which has been borrowed from the latest Honda Civic. It certainly looks much more mature and premium. Also, in terms of safety, Honda has left no stone unturned. The 2020 City comes equipped with 6 airbags, Vehicle Stability Assist, LaneWatch camera, Agile Handling Assist, Hill Start, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, and more.

Following are some of the other key features of the 2020 Honda City:

Full-LED headlamps

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity options

Alexa remote capability

7-inch digital display for the instrument cluster

Two engine options - petrol and diesel (both BS6)

1.5-litre i-VTEC with 121 PS/145 Nm

1.5-litre i-DTEC with 100 PS/200 Nm

