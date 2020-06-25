Pre-Launch Bookings For All-New Honda City Commence, Launch Next Month

Honda has started accepting the pre-launch bookings for the all-new City. The new 5th-gen model is slated for launch in next month. The all-new City can be booked online at carmaker’s ‘Honda From Home’ portal for a token amount of INR 5,000 or for INR 21,000 at any Honda dealership across the nation. The new City is going to be a completely different car in every aspect. It will also be the widest and longest car in its segment with a length of 4,549 mm and a width of 1,748 mm. However, at 2,600 mm, wheelbase is still the same as that of the 4th-gen model.

Honda will sell the new City alongside the 4th-gen car. Therefore, it will only be sold in the top-spec VX and ZX trims. The new City also boasts a revised design inside and out. This time around, it gets a proper 3-box silhouette with a long bonnet and a proportionately designed boot. On the inside, it gets a completely new dashboard layout with black and beige dual-tone treatment. Honda calls this concept of interior design as ‘Ambitious Beauty’.

The interior of the new Honda City will come loaded to the gills with several premium features such as 7-inch MID, rear sunshade, ambient lighting, cruise control, automatic climate control, electronic sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen for infotainment unit, auto-dimming IRVM, telematics-enabled functions and more. To ensure the safety of the occupants, it comes equipped with 6 airbags, vehicle stability assist, ABS with EBD, TPMS, LaneWatch camera, hill-start assist, and 3-point seatbelts for all 5 seats with pre-tensioner and load-limiter.

Honda will offer the new City with 2 engine options – 1.5L petrol and 1.5L diesel. The former is a 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated motor that develops 121 PS of peak power and 145 Nm of max torque. The latter, on the other hand, is a turbocharged oil burner, belting out a rated power and torque output of 100 PS and 200 Nm, respectively. The transmission duties can be had performed by either a 6-speed MT or a CVT on the petrol motor, while the diesel engine can only be had mated to 6-speed stick shift unit.

Also Read: 2020 Honda City vs. 2020 Hyundai Verna: Specs Compared

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Honda updates and other four-wheeler news.