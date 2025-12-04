Honda Celebrates 50 Years of R&D Innovation in the United States

Honda is celebrating five decades of research and development in the United States, marking a journey that began in 1975 with its first R&D facility in Gardena, California. What started as a small market-research operation has now grown into a vast innovation network with 21 R&D centers across eight states and more than $1.45 billion in cumulative investment.

Over the years, Honda’s American R&D teams have played a key role in creating 36 Honda and Acura vehicles, 87 powersports and power equipment products, and even the company’s first aircraft, the HondaJet. These operations span multiple states including California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio and South Carolina.

Major hubs such as the North American Automotive Development Center in Ohio, design studios in Southern California and testing grounds in Ohio and California continue to drive advancements in safety, performance and design. Honda engineers in the US pioneered critical safety technologies such as the Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure and advanced airbag systems.

In 2022, Honda further expanded its capabilities with a $124 million wind tunnel facility in Ohio, supporting automotive aerodynamics, aeroacoustics, and motorsport development.

Beyond vehicles, the Honda Research Institute USA, founded in 2003 in San Jose, continues cutting-edge research in fields like quantum tech, battery innovation and carbon-capture systems. Meanwhile, Honda Aircraft Company in North Carolina is working on the HondaJet Echelon, aimed at delivering transcontinental performance.