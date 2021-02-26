Listen to Honda CB350RS Exhaust Note in This Video

The Honda CB350RS has been launched in the Indian market earlier this month. It is based on the Honda H’ness CB350 but comes with some interesting features that make it a bit sportier. But is the Honda CB350RS exhaust note also sportier than that of its parent motorcycle? Let’s find out in this video.

We feel that the exhaust note of the CB350RS is quite identical to the H’ness CB350’s. However, it seems that it’s a bit louder at idle and has slightly more grunt as the revs climb. It is to be noted that the new CB350RS is powered by the same 348.36cc single-cylinder engine which Honda uses in the H’ness CB350. It is an air-cooled motor that is capable of delivering 21hp of max power at 5500rpm and 30Nm of peak torque at 3000rpm.

While the engine is the same in both bikes, the exhaust isn’t. The CB350RS muffler is more upswept (and also blacked-out) when compared to that of the H’ness CB350. Perhaps, this is the reason behind the minor changes in the sound. What do you guys think? Share your views in the comments below.

Honda CB350RS Features

Some of the highlighting features of the CB350RS include a sleek LED taillamp which has been placed under the rear portion of the seat, eye-shaped LED turn signals, sporty pillion grab rail that sit flush with the seat, and wider tyres that should be able to handle mild off-road conditions. Honda has also added front fork boots, a tuck and roll seat, and a skid plate. The side panels of the motorcycle are also new and there’s an external ring around the headlight.

While these were some of the added features, the CB350RS lacks the smartphone connectivity option. For some reason, Honda has decided to not include the Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS) in the new motorcycle. The USB charging socket is also missing.

Honda CB350RS Price

The CB350RS is available in two colours. The monotone option costs INR 1.96 lakh whereas the more attractive and pleasing dual-tone paint scheme would set you back by INR 1.98 lakh*.

*Ex-showroom