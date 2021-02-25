Honda Motorcycles and Scooters Cross 70 Lakh Sales Milestone in North India

Honda 2Wheelers entered the Indian market way back in 2001 with the Honda Activa. Since then, the Japanese company has launched a plethora of new products and, thus, been successful in establishing itself in one of the world’s largest and most competitive two-wheeler markets.

Late last year, Honda celebrated the completion of two glorious decades of the Activa in India by launching the 20th-anniversary edition of the scooter. And now, the company has announced yet another achievement; Honda sales in North India has surpassed the 70 lakh milestone.

It took Honda 15 years to sell 35 lakh two-wheelers in North India (Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and Chandigarh) since it forayed into the Indian market two decades ago. This means that the recent 35 lakh sales happened in the last 5 years - 3 times faster than before! This is indeed a commendable fact, isn’t it?

Over the years, Honda has shown its commitment towards North India in different ways. For example, the company’s first factory became operational in this region (Haryana) in 2001. With the increasing demand, the firm opened its second factory in Rajasthan. Honda also has three premium BigWing dealerships in North India - Jaipur, Ludhiana, and Gurugram - and is planning to open more such outlets soon.

Honda also has 11 Skill Enhancement Centres to empower the local youth with job-oriented technical skills. These centres are located in Gurgaon, Rohtak, Panipat, Baddi, Bhatinda, Jodhpur, Kota, Patiala, and Delhi. The company is also spreading road safety awareness through its 5 traffic-training parks (Jaipur, Ludhiana, Karnal, Delhi) and 1 Safety Driving Education Centre in Una, Himachal Pradesh.

In other news, Honda has recently launched the new CB350RS in India. It is a sportier version of the highly popular Honda H’ness CB350.

