Customers in Odisha Start Receiving their Honda CB200X Bikes

Launched in July, the Honda CB200X has now started to reach customers in Odisha. The deliveries of the new motorcycle in the state have begun through the company’s ‘Red Wing’ dealerships. The first customer-key-handover ceremony was conducted at Gugnani Honda in Bhubaneswar.

The Honda CB200X is available in 3 colours - Pearl Nightstar Black, Matte Selene Silver Metallic, and Sports Red - and retails at INR 1,44,500 (ex-showroom, Bhubaneswar, Odisha). For the money, customers get a good-looking “urban explorer” that is powered by a 184.4cc single-cylinder engine that is also fitted in the Honda Hornet 2.0. It is capable of producing 17.03 BHP at 8500 rpm and 16.1 Nm at 6000 rpm. For the transmission, there is a 5-speed gearbox.

In terms of features, the Honda CB200X comes equipped with full-LED lighting, alloy wheels, split seats, and an under cowl. The motorcycle also has knuckle guards as standard fitment. They incorporate LED turn signals for a more premium look and feel. Honda has also included hazard lights in the CB200X. Thanks to the raised handlebar, the rider sits in an upright position that offers a comfortable riding stance for both city and highway rides.

As for the hardware, the Honda CB200X has a pair of USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The braking duties are handled by a 276mm front and a 220mm rear rotor aided by a single-channel ABS. This setup is sufficient to bring this 147kg motorcycle to a stop.

Some of the other features of the Honda CB200X include a fully digital instrument cluster that shows a good amount of information such as speed, revs, fuel level, odometer, trip meter, etc. The motorcycle also has tough-tread pattern tyres that should be able to get you out of some mild off-road sections.