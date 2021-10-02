Honda Cars India Sept 2021 Sales Figures Revealed

Honda Cars India has shared its Sept 2021 sales figures. The automaker has registered domestic sales of 6,765 units whereas when it comes to exports, the company has recorded a total of 2,964 units.

In comparison, Honda Cars India domestic and export numbers for the corresponding period last year were 10,199 and 170 respectively.

Commenting on the brand’s Sept 2021 sales performance, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director-Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “On demand side, there is good momentum in the market with improved buying sentiment. However, the supply chain hurdles including the widespread chip shortage have been a big challenge right now for the industry, which impacted our production volume and despatches during last month. We will continue to align our production through our best efforts to tide over this shortage in the coming months.”

He further added, “With the onset of auspicious Navratra period next week, the festive season will see a further rise in demand for our refreshed line-up and we are positive that it will be fruitful for us.

In Aug 2021, Honda Cars India registered monthly domestic sales of 11,177 units. While the firm did not share the model-wise sales figures, the new Honda Amaze facelift must have given the overall numbers a boost.