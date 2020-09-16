Honda organises Body & Paint Service Camp for customers in India

Honda has organised a Body and Paint Service Camp for its customers in India. This camp will take place at all authorised Honda service outlets across the country. The customer-centric initiative will be held from 14 to 26 September.

The 13-day Body and Paint Service Camp will offer multiple benefits to Honda customers. These benefits will include attractive offers on the customer-paid body and paint repair in terms of labour and select parts like bumpers, windshield and side mirror. Interior enrichment, paint treatment and beautification and overall car sanitisation will also be provided. Customers will be offered free services like top wash and body and paint evaluation. Honda will also conduct an additional Battery Buy Back offer during the Body and Paint Service Camp.

Speaking about the Body and Paint Service Camp, Mr Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said:

Staying true to our commitment of providing joy of buying and superior ownership experience to our customers, all Honda dealers across India are organising this Body and Paint Service Camp for their cars. This camp will help them to maintain their cars and renew their appearance after the lockdown period. We appeal to our customers to avail the benefits offered during the camp and treat your loved vehicles with a makeover.

Customers are advised to book the service appointment before visiting the dealerships via Honda’s official Indian website, Honda Connect app, or by directly contacting the dealership.

In other news, Honda had officially announced the sale of the 4th-generation City in tandem with the all-new version of the car to provide more buying options to the customers. The 4th-gen Honda City is available in two variants - V and SV.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Honda updates and other four-wheeler news.